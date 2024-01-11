Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Generac worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.30. The stock had a trading volume of 212,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day moving average is $118.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.