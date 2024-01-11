Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Kornit Digital worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.3% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,295,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 236,050 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,660,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after buying an additional 212,102 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 40.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at $580,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 36,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

