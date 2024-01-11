Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $36.34. 2,158,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
