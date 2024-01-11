Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 858,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,760. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.90%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

