Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 405,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,136. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

