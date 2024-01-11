Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Berry Global Group worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 44.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.11. 126,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.