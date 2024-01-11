Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,302,000 after buying an additional 3,009,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $205,528,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after buying an additional 1,059,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.63. 401,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,552. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.53 and a 1 year high of $164.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

