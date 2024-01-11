Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,792. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

