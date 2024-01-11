Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.83. 537,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.24.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

