Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,804 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Paramount Global worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Paramount Global by 33.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,501 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $41,174,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. 9,536,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,202,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

