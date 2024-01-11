Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $587.39. 794,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,143. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

