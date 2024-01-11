Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.51. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

