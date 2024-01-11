Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $7.23 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,688,532. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.