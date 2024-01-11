Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.91 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 226,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chewy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Chewy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.09. 11,708,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,662,231. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 997.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

