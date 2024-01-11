Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 9,259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $130,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $99,081,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BBY traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.82. 690,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,677. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

