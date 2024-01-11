Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Global Net Lease worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 98.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 982.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 911,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.28.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.354 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -86.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

