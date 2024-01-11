Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up about 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of State Street by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in State Street by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.02. 541,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,651. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

