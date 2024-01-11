Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,569 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

ZION traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.52. 592,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

