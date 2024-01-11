Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,085 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,162,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,711,096. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

