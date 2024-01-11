Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 44,668 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 584,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 85,850 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

MODG stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 952,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,200. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.83. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MODG. Stephens lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 11,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,302.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,812.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,775 shares of company stock valued at $228,773 in the last ninety days. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

