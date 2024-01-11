Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 825 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $282.53. 283,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

