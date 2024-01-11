Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

VCSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,158. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

