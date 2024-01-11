Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.41. 1,796,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

