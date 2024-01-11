Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,984. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.08.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

