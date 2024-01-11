Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,153 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 1,742,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,564. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

