Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GPN shares. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GPN traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,161. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

