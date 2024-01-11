Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $88,864,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 482,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

