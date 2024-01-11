Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,484 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 722,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.