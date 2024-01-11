Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,398,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 929,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $112.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,846. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.45 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.72.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

