Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,826 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,770 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.05. 2,033,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,866,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $286.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

