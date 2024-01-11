Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,355 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 78,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after buying an additional 27,155 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $60.17. 126,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,467. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

