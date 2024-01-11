Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $9,860,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,123,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,184 shares of company stock worth $32,878,741. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.83. 178,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

