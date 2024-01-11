Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 396 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $305.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.29 and a 200-day moving average of $289.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.