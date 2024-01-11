Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,795 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Associated Banc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 426,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,726. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,148. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

