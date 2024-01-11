Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RRX traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.62. The stock had a trading volume of 154,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,035. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

