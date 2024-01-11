Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.10. 2,322,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.57.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

