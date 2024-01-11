THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,343 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in THOR Industries by 91.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 77.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $114.91 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

