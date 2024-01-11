ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ThredUp

ThredUp Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $92,650.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,458.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $92,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,458.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,266 shares of company stock worth $241,604. Company insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.