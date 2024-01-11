TIAA Trust National Association Acquires Shares of 387,654 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 387,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,164,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned 7.22% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 333,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 83,557 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $128.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.