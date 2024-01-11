TIAA Trust National Association Acquires Shares of 4,287 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,908,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,512.29 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,151.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,619.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,679.86.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.