TIAA Trust National Association Buys New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.48.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

