TIAA Trust National Association Buys New Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,010 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,403 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,570,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,692,000 after acquiring an additional 226,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,939 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

