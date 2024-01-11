TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 20,864 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

American Tower Stock Down 1.4 %

AMT opened at $208.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.