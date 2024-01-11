TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 46,577 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $91.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

