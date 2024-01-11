TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 55,672 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 61.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,840. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

