TIAA Trust National Association Invests $3.08 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

