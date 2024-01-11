TIAA Trust National Association Invests $4.06 Million in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CI opened at $307.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $319.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.33.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.60.

View Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.