TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

