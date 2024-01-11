TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $5.71 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $108.30 on Thursday. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

