TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,736,000 after purchasing an additional 254,555 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

AEL opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $56.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

